Government to launch 50th anniversary of 1976 youth uprisings

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, is set to officially launch the national programme commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising on Thursday.

The launch will mark the start of a year-long government programme aimed at honouring the sacrifices of the 1976 student uprising, a defining moment in South Africa’s liberation struggle, while inspiring a new generation of young people to advance freedom, justice and equality.

Held under the theme “RESET@50 – The Future Calls”, the commemoration carries the slogan: “Our national commitment to the future, for freedom lives in every generation.”

The theme highlights the critical role of young people as drivers of inclusive economic growth, social cohesion and national renewal.

As part of government’s broader Milestones of Freedom programme, the 50th anniversary will not only honour the courage and resilience of the youth of 1976 but also create a platform for dialogue on challenges facing young people today.

These include unemployment, mental health, access to education, gender-based violence and social inclusion.

The initiative forms part of government’s ongoing efforts to preserve the legacy of 1976 while strengthening youth participation in nation-building and socio-economic development.

The launch of the golden jubilee will unveil a series of activities to be rolled out over the next year, focused on accelerating investment in youth development.

The programme will involve collaboration across multiple stakeholders, including the private sector, civil society and the media, to drive impactful interventions.

The aim is to empower young people to play a meaningful role in shaping the country’s future.

Focus on opportunities and partnerships

Key objectives of the programme include:

• Positioning young people as active contributors to economic growth and social development;

• Showcasing practical interventions that support youth empowerment;

• Strengthening partnerships with media, civil society and the private sector;

• Creating opportunities for skills development, employment and entrepreneurship; and

• Linking youth-owned enterprises and National Youth Service beneficiaries to economic opportunities.

Expected outcomes

Government expects the Youth Month 2026 programme to:

• Raise national awareness of the 50th anniversary commemorations;

• Improve public understanding of youth development initiatives;

• Strengthen confidence in youth-led enterprises and programmes;

• Enhance media collaboration and consistent messaging; and

• Increase youth participation in nation-building efforts. – SAnews.gov.za

