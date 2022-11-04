Government fight against corruption bearing fruit

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says efforts taken by the current administration to root out corruption and fight state capture are bearing fruit.

Magwenya was addressing the media and public on Friday in Cape Town on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public engagement programme for the week and on topical issues of public and media interest.

“The several high profile cases that are before the courts bear testament to the success of the enablement provided by the Ramaphosa administration to law enforcement agencies in support of their fight against corruption,” he said.

Magwenya laid out efforts by the administration in the fight against corruption and State Capture.

“These are the appointment of new leadership at the Hawks which has restored the credibility and stability of the institution and led to action against corruption. Since 2018, the Hawks have secured 4 500 convictions on corruption and other priority crimes.

“The appointment of a new National Director of Public Prosecutions on the recommendations of an independent panel following a transparent public process.

“The establishment of the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] Investigating Directorate to prosecute state capture and other significant corruption cases. The Investigating Directorate has by August 2022 enrolled over 20 corruption cases and charged 65 accused,” he said.

Magwenya added that to ensure the state recovers monies looted from its coffers, the Special Tribunal was appointed to expedite civil claims against corrupt individuals.

Since it was established through a proclamation by President Ramaphosa in 2019, the Special Tribunal has recovered more than R8.6 billion for state coffers.

On matters of the State Security Agency, Magwenya said much work has been undertaken to “end corruption and politicisation” of the agency “including the appointment of new leadership and implementation of recommendations of a high level panel on the SSA”.

At Eskom, Magwenya said the work of multiple agencies to address “sabotage and theft” has resulted in the enrolment of some 67 cases with three finalised with a conviction.

“This a significant step towards ridding Eskom of rogue elements that undermine one of the key tenets of achieving the country’s energy security, which is the fixing of Eskom and improving the operational performance of existing power stations,” Magwenya said.

Tembisa Hospital

Turning to media reports linking the President to businessman Hangwani Maumela who allegedly received controversial tenders at the Tembisa Hospital, Magwenya said the President has no knowledge of Maumela's business dealings or his involvement at Tembisa Hospital.

“To the extent that Maumela is the son of the President’s ex brother-in-law, the President has no further knowledge of Maumela nor has he ever had any relationship with him. Furthermore, President [Ramaphosa] does not have any knowledge of Mr Maumela’s business dealings neither was he aware of his involvement with the Tembisa Hospital or any other state entity.

“The President expects law enforcement agencies to conduct their investigations without any fear or favour, regardless of who may be involved and to arrest those who are or were party to malfeasance,” he said.

Magwenya emphasised that the President will sign off on any proclamation application from the Special Investigating Unit to investigate the Tembisa Hospital.

“In the exercise and fulfilment of his constitutional powers, the President remains duty bound to always act in accordance to the constitution and his oath of office. This he does without any fear or favour. SIU Proclamations are never signed based on the individuals involved.

“The Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals act no.74 of 1996 sets out guidelines in which the President may exercise his powers. The President considers every application by the SIU on its merits and he will certainly sign such a proclamation should the SIU, as it so often does, motivate for the need for such an investigation,” Magwenya said. – SAnews.gov.za