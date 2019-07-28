Government engages E Cape media community

Sunday, July 28, 2019

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, has engaged with the Rise ‘n Shine Disability Magazine and Kumkani FM, both community media projects based in the Eastern Cape.

The engagements were part of an ongoing initiative by the Deputy Minister to support and drive the sustainability of a community media sector focused on “giving a voice” to those historically disadvantaged communities, both geographic and interest-based, marginalised by the mainstream media, as well as by other stakeholders. 

The Deputy Minister was joined by the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) in the engagements with these community media projects, both of which are beneficiaries of MDDA grant funding. 

Rise ‘n Shine Disability Magazine is a Non-Profit Organisation established in 2008 by disabled activists from Mdantsane to create awareness around disability issues in the greater Buffalo City Metro area.

Kumkani FM is a community radio station based in Duncan Township, outside East London, primarily catering for young people with a mix of vibrant content narrated in IsiXhosa, English and Afrikaans. 

According to the Presidency, government recognises the critical role of a robust and diverse community media sector in driving the transformation agenda outlined in the country’s National Development Plan.

“Such media projects are a powerful tool for nation building and social cohesion as they strive to mirror the lives and aspirations of communities, making the media accessible to all people in the language of their choice.

“As a critical medium of information sharing and a powerful platform from which to raise awareness around grassroots issues, local media projects enable the communities they serve to play an active role in our democracy,” the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za

