Government developing Transnet Roadmap

Government is working to develop a Transnet Roadmap that will translate the country’s policy commitments into reality, including the restructuring of Transnet Freight Rail.

The process, says President Cyril Ramaphosa, will also see the creation of a separate Infrastructure Manager for the rail network by October 2023.

The President made the remarks while addressing a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday evening as he delivered the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall.

“Transnet and private sector companies will conclude partnerships at the Durban and Ngqura container terminals, to enable new investment in our ports and improve their efficiency,” he said.

The country’s rail network has suffered from many years of underinvestment, lack of maintenance, criminal activity and inefficiency.

To address this, last year, government adopted the National Rail Policy to guide the modernisation and reform of the rail sector, providing, among other things, third-party access to the rail network.

“We are working across government to develop a Transnet Roadmap that will translate our policy commitments into reality, including the restructuring of Transnet Freight Rail to create a separate Infrastructure Manager for the rail network by October 2023,” he said.

Transnet and private sector companies will conclude partnerships at the Durban and Ngqura container terminals to enable new investment in ports and improve their efficiency.

The President said this would help the country’s ports regain their global position as some of the most efficient ports once again.

“There has been a great success in repositioning the Port Elizabeth Automotive Terminal, which has more than doubled its capacity and has already seen an increase in exports.

“Many more vehicles destined for overseas markets are rolling off the Port Elizabeth automotive terminal,” he said.

Transnet is also rehabilitating its idle locomotives and expanding its fleet, he told Members of Parliament.

“We have faced challenges in the transportation of commuters on passenger rail,” he said.

In this regard, following the restructuring that is underway in PRASA, 13 commuter rail lines have been reopened, significantly reducing the cost of travel for many workers. - SAnews.gov.za