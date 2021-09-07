Government to consult political parties, religious sector on COVID-19 response

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Government will in the coming days hold consultations with political parties and the religious sector on developments in the COVID-19 response.

This follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President’s Coordinating Council chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday to deliberate on developments in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said the meetings reflected on the rate of COVID-19 infections and vaccination, and assessed the COVID-19 prevention measures in force under Adjusted Level 3 of the national state of disaster.

“The NCCC agreed that government will in the coming days hold consultations with political parties and the religious sector on the observance of safety measures,” GCIS said in a statement.

The department said following these discussions, the President will address the nation on the way forward to achieve population immunity through vaccination and to continue the protection of lives and livelihoods.

Furthermore, the President will address on the conditions that would apply to a relaxation of regulations and directions linked to the national state of disaster. – SAnews.gov.za

