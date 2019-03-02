Government congratulates prosecutors in Rohde case

Government has congratulated investigators and prosecutors who worked on the murder case of property mogul, Jason Rohde.

“Government congratulates investigators and prosecutors and all those who worked on securing yet another victory in the fight against gender-based violence with the conviction and subsequent sentencing of convicted murderer Jason Rohde,” government said in a statement on Friday.

The property mogul was convicted for the murder of his wife Susan, which took place at the Spier Estate in July 2016.

Rohde was handed 18 years behind bars in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, and a further five years for obstructing the course of justice and tampering with the crime scene.

“The country is battling with incidents of gender-based violence on a daily basis.

“Government is encouraged to see perpetrators of these crimes receive harsh sentences and the nation cannot rest until there is an end to the senseless abuse and killing of women in the country,” read the statement.

Government said it hopes that Rohde’s sentence will serve as deterrent to all those who continue to abuse women.

“Government is committing resources to programmes that are aimed at intensifying and accelerating efforts to achieve the elimination of all forms of violence against women and children.

“These include the Gender-Based Violence Command Centres, as well as the Victim Empowerment Programme, which look after the needs of gender-based violence victims,” said government. – SAnews.gov.za