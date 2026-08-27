Government condemns killing of Captain Mzayiya

Thursday, August 27, 2026

Government has condemned the killing of Captain Zamani Mzayiya, who was part of the Western Cape Provincial Tactical Response Team and was deployed in Knysna as part of investigations into the murder of councillor and former mayor of Knysna, Aubrey Tsengwa.

Two others were killed in separate shooting incidents that occurred last week.

“Government conveys its heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues and loved ones of the fallen officer. His death is a painful reminder of the daily risks faced by law enforcement officers as they work to protect communities, uphold the rule of law and maintain public order. Government will ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book without fear, favour or prejudice,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Thursday.

The GCIS said an attack on law enforcement officers is an attack on the state, and such barbaric acts will not be tolerated.

“Law enforcement officers are key public servants who play a critical role in maintaining law and order in our society.”

In addition, government commended Captain Mzayiya for his bravery and heroic sacrifice while pursuing justice for the victims of crime.

“He served our country with pride, and his death is a reminder that the safety and security of our communities come at a great personal cost to the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect South Africans.

“Government calls on all communities to support law enforcement agencies by reporting criminal activity and sharing information that may assist ongoing investigations. Those responsible for attacks on law enforcement officers must be identified, arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said the GCIS. -SAnews.gov.za