Government brings tourism opportunities to young people

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Department of Small Business Development and the Free State Department of Economic Development will host a community engagement to discuss opportunities that are available to upskill and empower the youth in the sector.

Tourism Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela and the Deputy Minister of Small Business Development Dipuo Peters along with the executives of the Mangaung Metro Municipality will lead the discussions.

They are expected to highlight the significance of government programmes in elevating communities, reviving local economies and creating sustainable opportunities for all.

The event will take place on Thursday at the Samson Sefuthi Hall (N section) Botshabelo, in the Mangaung Metro Municipality in the Free State.

The community engagement will seek to inspire and uplift young people to pursue sustainable livelihoods through business ideas, innovation and government led programmes that unlock opportunities and enable them to contribute meaningfully to their communities and the overall economy.

The Tourism engagement takes place as South Africa commemorates Youth Month in June under the theme: Accelerating youth economic emancipation for a sustainable future.

This year marks 47 years since the 1976 student uprising, and the country celebrates the impact brought about by the youths’ actions in the liberation of our country. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

126235 Views
19 Jul 2022

12 vehicle examiners to appear in Limpopo court for fraud

538 Views
21 Jun 2023

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

313158 Views
13 Jun 2022

"I will never forget this day" - Maradona

3448 Views
19 Feb 2013

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

284920 Views
21 Sep 2021

Youth encouraged to pursue science

2469 Views
03 Jun 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter