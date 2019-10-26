Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on South Africans to show support to the "Bokke" during the Rugby World Cup.

“I would like all of us to ensure that we wear our Springbok jersey every time our Springboks play until the end of the tournament,” the Minister said.

South Africans have been encouraged to gather in large numbers at all public viewing areas as the Springboks take on Wales in the second Rugby World Cup semi-final in Japan on Sunday at 11AM.

Sports has the power to unite diverse South Africans into a socially cohesive nation.

In an article by SA Rugby, South Africa's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, said they are expecting a very tough challenge from Wales when the two sides meet.

“We’ve been fortunate to have been able to be pretty consistent in selection and we’ve built some nice momentum.

“Wales are the reigning Six Nations champions – as well as Grand Slam winners – and apart from three defeats in their Rugby World Cup warm-ups, they have put together a really good sequence of results. But we’ve also found some rhythm and we’ll be ready for the challenge,” Erasmus said. – SAnews.gov.za