GCIS officials roll up their sleeves for Mandela Day

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) officials today joined South Africans and the international community in observing International Mandela Day by helping better their community.

The officials spent the day at the Zodwa Special School for mentally handicapped learners in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, helping learners plant vegetables and reading them books, among other things.

Led by acting Deputy Director General Michael Currin, staff also donated food parcels to the school.

“Mandela Day teaches us integration is building communities - Mandela Day should be every day. As a country we can achieve a lot of things,” Currin said, adding that it was wonderful to see people taking care of others.

International Nelson Mandela Day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009 and is a global call to action that celebrates the idea that each individual has the power to transform the world and the ability to make an impact.

This year marks the 10th Mandela Day.

Vee van Heerden, Tammy Taylor Mrs SA finalist 2019, told SAnews it is important for every South African to take part in Mandela Day and contribute to a good cause.

“It is important to promote the spirit of Ubuntu to others on Mandela Day and it … gives us an opportunity to remember Tata Madiba,” van Heerden said.

She said South Africans are proud to be associated with Madiba. “For us as South Africans we should be proud of our history.”

School Principal, Helen Molekwa, said: “We feel very special [because of] the visit and the donations and [the fact] that people got out of their offices to come and spend the day with us.”

She said every day should be a Mandela Day.

“We should be each other’s keeper and always do good for others,” she said.

In July every year, South Africa celebrates former President Nelson Mandela's birthday. Mandela Day has been inspiring people across the country and the world to take action and effect some change, even if only for 67 minutes. – SAnews.gov.za