Gavin Watson confirmed dead in car accident

Police on Monday confirmed the identity of a 73-year old man killed in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Africa Global Operations (formerly Bosasa) as Gavin Watson.

“We can confirm that it was Gavin Watson,” said Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale.

This as it was reported that a man was driving into the airport precinct, when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge.

The victim was certified dead on the scene by paramedics and a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.

Speaking to SAnews, Mogale said investigations into the matter continue.

“We are going to find out what caused the accident,” she said.

Earlier on, the identity of the man was withheld as his next of kin had not yet been notified of his passing. - SAnews.gov.za