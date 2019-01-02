Gauteng welcomes over 100 New Year babies

Public health facilities around Gauteng delivered 106 births by lunchtime of the first day of 2019.

This journey started on a high note for new mothers at Mamelodi Hospital in Tshwane with a visit from the Minister of Home Affairs, Siyabonga Cwele, MEC for Health, Gwen Ramokgopa and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimang bearing gifts and assisting with immediate registration of their babies.

The gender split is 37 boys and 69 girls.

Speaking at the hospital on Tuesday, MEC Ramokgopa encouraged new mothers to focus on giving their babies the best in life.

“The birth of a new baby is a special moment in most families, take care of your kids and make sure that they receive all the necessary health care they need and remember that the first 1000 days of a baby’s life are crucial, and the baby should be handled with outmost care,” she said.

Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital scooped the highest number of babies again with 22 deliveries followed by Kalafong hospital with 13.

Minister Cwele congratulated the new mothers on giving birth to healthy babies.

“Mothers look very happy and their babies are healthy and strong. Our aim as government is to ensure that babies are registered and issued with birth certificates shortly after birth for collection of vital statistics which are important for planning and service delivery,” said Cwele.

He said the partnership with provincial and local governments is crucial in ensuring that all new born babies are registered within 30 days.

“Identity documents give citizens access to government and private sector services. They are foundation documents. We need to ensure that we issue these documents to the correct citizens while eliminating fraud,” said the Minister.

He called on parents who are foreign nationals to regularise their stay in the country to help manage migration.

Cwele also called on expectant mothers to bring their identity documents to hospitals when they come to deliver. This will enable Home Affairs officials to register the birth on the National Population Register and issue birth certificates.

Concluding the Mamelodi hospital visit, Gauteng Health MEC announced that 10 additional doctors will soon join the hospital.

“I chose to visit Mamelodi hospital because of all the problems that the hospital is facing. I am pleased to announce today that 10 additional doctors will soon join the hospital and there are also projects to extend clinics within the hospital. All these will assist in ensuring that problems are addressed and quality of health care is rendered to all hospital users,” said Ramokgopa. – SAnews.gov.za