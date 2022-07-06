Gauteng vows to deal with transgressors on major routes

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The Gauteng Traffic Police has vowed to intensity operations on major routes in an effort to deal decisively with transgressors.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police will lead a series of road safety activations and operations across the province in order to save lives and will ensure that all drivers who conduct themselves with impunity are detained,” Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane, said on Wednesday.

The undertaking comes after the arrest of two men who were arrested for allegedly excessively speeding at an average of 130 - 134 kilometres per hour on a prescribed speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour on Tuesday.

The men aged 58 and 45 were arrested during an operation conducted along the N12 freeway in the Western corridor and were detained at Bekkersdal police station.

“It is unfortunate that the drivers continue to put the lives of Gauteng road users at risk through reckless and negligent driving behaviour. We urge drivers to always comply with the rules and regulations of the road in order to save lives,” Maremane said.

Many road fatalities that the province continues to record is due to unroadworthy vehicles, unsafe overtaking, over speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and general disregard of the rules of the road or road traffic sign amongst others. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

228092 Views
13 Jun 2022

Pension funds' infrastructure projects investment capped at 45%

1573 Views
06 Jul 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

213983 Views
21 Sep 2021

Marikana judgement welcomed

999 Views
05 Jul 2022

South Africa, Switzerland conclude $3.5m finance facility

861 Views
06 Jul 2022

Social grants process improved to benefit orphaned children

12089 Views
01 Jun 2022

SAnews on Twitter