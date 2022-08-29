Gauteng suspends two senior officials

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the provincial government is determined to root out any public official alleged to be involved in corruption.

This after the provincial health department’s chief financial officer (CFO) Lerato Madyo and Tembisa Hospital chief executive officer (CEO) Ashley Mthunzi were put on immediate precautionary suspension on Friday.

Serious allegations of alleged improper payment and procurement of suppliers at Tembisa Hospital with possible links to the killing of whistle-blower and provincial health chief director Babita Deokaran have been flagged for due investigation.

The Gauteng Provincial Government confirmed that “given the seriousness of the allegations” the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been brought in to conduct a forensic investigation.

“We want all those responsible for plotting and carrying out the killing of Babita Deokaran to be brought to book. We want the corrupt in government and their cahoots in the private sector to face the consequences of their evil deeds.

“We have been taking steps to strengthen measures to prevent, detect, investigate and institute both disciplinary action and civil claims against public officials and service providers involved in corrupt procurement practises,” Makhura said.

Makhura revealed that a criminal case has also been opened after the provincial health department’s current head of department (HOD) Dr Nomonde Nolutshungu received threats.

“The HOD, Dr Nomonde Nolutshungu, brought to my attention the threats she received through an email. I immediately directed the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of the [South African Police Service] Lieutenant General Elias Mawela to take appropriate steps to address these threats and find those responsible.

“The state has a duty to protect whistle-blowers and upright public servants. We will never surrender to the crooks and corrupt elements and will do everything in our power to fight corruption and state capture with every iota of our being,” the premier said. – SAnews.gov.za