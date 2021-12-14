Gauteng SAPS bemoan treatment of GBV victim by Mamelodi police

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

The management of the South African Police Service in Gauteng has expressed concern at a video circulating on social media platforms of a gender-based violence (GBV) victim complainant who could not get assistance in Mamelodi as the police station was closed.

The unidentified complainant then proceeded to open a case of domestic violence and assault at the Silverton Police Station.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili in a statement said the Silverton police arrested the suspect in the early hours of 12 December 2021.

“The case docket as well as the arrested suspect were then transferred by the Silverton police to SAPS Mamelodi for further investigation as the incident occurred in Mamelodi,” she said.

A Mamelodi Detective who was allocated the case then charged the 46-year-old suspect with assault and before releasing him on a warning to appear in court on 30 December 2021

Muridili said preliminary investigations revealed that the Mamelodi Police Station was closed due to decontamination as there had been a COVID-19 case reported.

“The Community Service Centre was operating from the back entrance of the station,” she said.

She said the Mamelodi Station Commander, Brigadier Matji, has apologised for any inconvenience caused with regards to the closing of the police station.

“He has committed to ensuring that the next time the station has to be decontaminated, there will be clear and visible signage to direct clients to the place where the Community Service Centre will be operating.

“The Station Commander has also instituted an internal disciplinary investigation into the detective member that released the suspect on warning and failed to liaise with the complainant,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

