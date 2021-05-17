Gauteng police operations net over 1000 suspects

Twelve suspected illegal miners were among the 1 470 suspects arrested across the Gauteng province by police over the weekend.

The twelve were arrested in Krugersdorp in the West Rand on Saturday.

“One suspect was shot and injured and was taken to hospital under police guard. The other suspects surrendered and two unlicensed firearms were recovered,” said the South African Police Sevice (SAPS) in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Police in the Ekurhuleni district conducted an integrated operation where 447 suspects were arrested.

More than 350 suspects were arrested in West Rand and Sedibeng for crimes ranging from attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, dealing in drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and assault.

Over 44 suspects were arrested during Operation O Kae Molao conducted in Alexandra on Saturday.

The suspects were arrested for crimes that include possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

In the Johannesburg district, 186 other suspects were arrested while a further 496 suspects were arrested in the Tshwane district. -SAnews.gov.za