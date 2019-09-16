Gauteng police net 900 suspects

Intensified crime combating operations in Gauteng over the weekend saw the arrest of over 900 suspects and 15 illegal firearms recovered.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said police are sending a strong warning to those who continue to undermine the rule of law.

“The law will have no mercy for perpetrators of crime, including those who incite violence amongst our community. People of Gauteng should expect high visibility in areas that were recently affected by public violence, road blocks, stop and searches as well as raiding and confiscation of counterfeit goods,” he said.

Of the 900, 128 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni for crimes ranging from dealing in drugs, rape, hijacking, possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, dealing in dagga, driving under the influence of alcohol and assault.

Another 110 were nabbed in Tshwane for business burglary, possession of illegal firearm, attempted murder, robbery, attempt to escape from lawful custody and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“Operations were also conducted in Johannesburg and the West Rand where more than 700 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, murder, assault, business robbery, house breaking, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of drugs, amongst other crimes,” he said.

Other suspects were arrested in other parts of Gauteng for various other crimes.

All arrested suspects will appear before different Magistrate Courts in Gauteng in due course.

Masondo added that police are still searching for the owner of a house where a drug laboratory was discovered in Central Western Jabavu, Soweto, over the weekend. At the house, police seized chemicals and equipment suspected to be used to manufacture drugs were seized as exhibits. The value is yet to be determined.

“Management of the South African Police Service in Gauteng would like to thank community members who continue to help the police in the fight against crime and those who choose not to keep quiet when crime is committed under their watch,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za