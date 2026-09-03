Gauteng PKTT arrests alleged illegal electricity connections mastermind

Thursday, September 3, 2026

The Gauteng Political Killing Task Team (PKTT) has arrested an eighth suspect believed to be the mastermind behind the illegal electricity connections and theft of critical infrastructure at the Emfuleni Local Municipality.



The suspect was re-arrested shortly after being released on bail in an unrelated matter today.



“She is expected to make her first appearance in court on Monday, 07 September 2026, facing charges of theft, damage to and theft of critical infrastructure and money laundering,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement on Thursday.



According to the police, the arrest forms part of ongoing investigations into a syndicate allegedly involved in the illegal connection of electricity and related criminal activities in the Emfuleni Local Municipality.



“Police investigations are continuing, with authorities working to identify and apprehend all those involved in the illegal electricity connection network,” the police said. – SAnews.gov.za