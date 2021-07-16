Gauteng officially reaches peak of third wave

The Gauteng Provincial Government has warned that its healthcare system remains strained, as the province has officially reached the peak of the third wave of COVID-19.

“Daily new infections remain very high. Some of those infected do require hospital care.

“The increase in hospital admissions continue to place a heavy strain on the health system in both public and private sectors,” the provincial government said in a statement on Friday.

As of 15 July 2021, the total in-hospital patient admissions were 9 063 (3 429 for the public sector and 5 634 for the private sector).

“Government and the private sector continue to monitor the situation and where the need arises, beds will be repurposed to create additional capacity for those requiring hospital care,” the statement said.

Scientists have warned that although numbers are starting to drop in Gauteng, the drop is not enough.

“The province is concerned that there might be a change in the downward trajectory of new COVID-19 infections due to recent protest actions.

“These protests might cause the province to take longer to flatten the curve.”

The provincial government urged those who are ill and have mild COVID-19 symptoms to isolate, including from their immediate families, for 10 days.

“It is important to self-isolate for 10 days, even if you feel better.” – SAnews.gov.za