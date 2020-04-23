Gauteng COVID-19 cases reach 1 224

Gauteng continues to be the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country with 1 224 infections confirmed.

And while the province has the highest number of infections, the death toll remains the lowest at seven when compared to the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, two other provinces that are also leading in the infection rate.

Johannesburg tops the list of COVID-19 infections, followed by Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, according to Gauteng Health Department’s statement released on Thursday,

The hotspots in Johannesburg include Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton.

The department said there are currently 46 people hospitalised in both public and private facilities while the province has a record of 826 recoveries.

Gauteng has also been hard at work fast-tracking contact tracing. Out of the 7 479 people who had contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19, 2 975 have since concluded the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have now been “de-isolated”.

Meanwhile, the provincial department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said, there are currently 28 Gauteng health employees that have tested positive.

“All cases are mild and did not require hospitalisation, except for one and was discharged on Friday, 17 April 2020.

“The first cohort of workers that tested positive contracted the virus through social circles and not at the workplace,” she added.

Eleven have recuperated and most are back at work. “The rest of the employees are being monitored.”

The department is also busy disinfecting various facilities across the province.

And while there has been a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment across the globe for health professionals, the provincial health department said they have enough supplies and continue to procure and replenish the stock. - SAnews.gov.za