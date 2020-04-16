Gauteng calls on suppliers to register on PPE database

In a bid to streamline and fast track COVID-19 related procurement processes, the Gauteng Health Department has urged suppliers of personal protective equipment (PPE) to register on its database.

Through a portal by the provincial Health Department, suppliers can indicate to the department what items they can provide.

“Attention is drawn to the National Treasury Instruction Note 8 of 2019-2020, which suppliers must familiarise themselves with, as it gives a guide on prices.

“As a department, we remain committed to empowering local manufacturers, BEE compliant business and business owned by designated groups - women, youth, township-based, people with disability and military veterans,” said Gauteng Health.

The department said this forms part of an important vehicle to contribute towards rebuilding the provincial economy.

“It should be noted that registration on the database does not in any manner or form waive the requirements for compliance outlined in the Central Supplier Database (CSD) and this database is meant strictly for those who provide PPE material,” said the provincial Department.

When completing the form, suppliers must indicate the category of PPE they are able to supply.

The main categories are as follows:

Respiratory PPE (face masks / surgical masks, FFP2 masks box/pc, N95 masks);

Hand washing PPE (sanitiser bottles, gloves box/pc);

Face PPE (goggles units, visors);

Body and other PPE (disposable gowns box/pc, caps box/pc, boots / overshoes, white plastic aprons, jumpsuit/coveralls) and

Tools (Swabs units, Red Bags / Biohazard, Thermometer, ventilators, etc)

Catering (meals at quarantine site).

To register, interested parties can visit covid19.gauteng.gov.za and click on the PPE supplier menu to access the electronic form. It is important that all fields are completed.

Should any difficulties be encountered, an enquiry can be send to covid19_ppe@gauteng.gov.za.