Gauteng adds seven impoundment depots

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

The Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, has designated seven more places as depots for the purpose of impoundment of unroadworthy vehicles. 

The MEC has also prescribed that the first impoundment fee be R3 500, escalating by R1 500 for the second and subsequent impoundments. 

"The increased capacity for impounding depots is part of strengthening our road safety campaign aimed at reducing road fatalities. The new depots will add to the department’s capacity to impound vehicles that are found to be unroadworthy and taken off our roads," Mamabolo warned. 

The additional designated depots are:

Benoni (Ekurhuleni) - Main Reef Road, Van Rhyn;

Vereeniging (Sedibeng) - No. 16 Lager Street Leeuwkuil, Vereeniging;

Derdepoort (Tshwane) - 326 Baviaanspoort Road;

Bronkhorstspruit (Tshwane) - No. 2 Industrial Crescent;

Krugersdorp (WRDM/Mogale/JHB) - 97 Fourth Street, Krugersdorp North;

Koedoespoort (Tshwane) - 1215 Michael Brink Str/ Nico Smith Avenueand

Heidelberg (Sedibeng) - No.1 Station Road, Heidelberg. 

Mamabolo has further reiterated his call for road safety, urging motorists to change their behaviour and attitude on the road, especially during rainy conditions. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

27 December declared a public holiday

6970 Views
19 Sep 2016

New bursary agreements for NSFAS recipients

19537 Views
21 May 2018

Justice Department officials arrested for fraud

1228 Views
24 Dec 2019

Applications for Lesotho exemption permit now open

40546 Views
19 Nov 2019

New liquor trading hours for Cape Town

11263 Views
18 Jan 2013

Reserve Bank clarifies commemorative coins value

27473 Views
11 Apr 2017