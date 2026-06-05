Gaming and Betting Tax Bill to boost KZN revenue

Friday, June 5, 2026

KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Francois Rodgers has tabled the KwaZulu-Natal Gaming and Betting Tax Bill, 2026, before the Provincial Legislature, proposing a modernised tax framework aimed at strengthening revenue collection, enhancing transparency and advancing transformation within the gaming and betting sector.

The proposed legislation seeks to align the province's gaming and betting tax regime with national legislation, while introducing a structured system of taxes and levies for licensed operators.

Revenue generated through the framework will be channelled into the Provincial Revenue Fund and support targeted transformation initiatives through the Gaming and Betting Transformation Fund.

Presenting the Bill on Thursday, Rodgers said the proposed levies are expected to generate between R50 million and R100 million annually, which will be used to advance inclusive participation and sustainable sectoral development within the industry.

The Bill also makes provision for the reinvestment of horse racing tax revenue into the development of the equine sector, with a specific focus on traditional horse racing, commonly known as Umtelebhelo.

According to Rodgers, the initiative will be implemented alongside the KwaZulu-Natal Equine Industry Development Masterplan, which aims to stimulate growth, create opportunities and strengthen participation within rural communities.

“This Bill represents a critical step in strengthening our revenue framework, while promoting fairness, transformation and inclusive economic growth. It ensures that key sectors, including the equine industry, are supported in a manner that benefits all communities of KwaZulu-Natal,” Rodgers said.

The provincial government also called on national authorities to expedite the finalisation of legislation regulating online gambling, citing the sector's growing revenue potential.

KwaZulu-Natal believes that revenue generated from online gambling could play a significant role in alleviating the pressure of prevailing socio-economic challenges facing both the province and the country. – SAnews.gov.za

