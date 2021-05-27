French President to undertake a State Visit to SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday host President Emmanuel Macron of the Republic of France on a State Visit at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria.

“President Macron’s first visit to South Africa at the invitation of President Ramaphosa is aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, which is substantiated by a number of bilateral agreements in various areas of cooperation,” said Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday.

The Minister was briefing media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

She said the visit will focus on issues pertaining to the global response to COVID-19 and the economic, health, research and manufacturing responses to the current pandemic and beyond.

The leaders will also discuss the expansion of mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities.

South Africa is France’s largest trading partner in Africa while France is South Africa’s second-largest trading partner within the European Union trading bloc.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan, Dr Abdalla Hamdok, at the invitation of President Ramaphosa, will undertake a Working Visit to South Africa on 17 June 2021.

“During the visit, the two leaders are expected to discuss modalities to enhance bilateral relations and exchange views on issues facing the continent,” said the Minister. – SAnews.gov.za