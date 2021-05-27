French President to undertake a State Visit to SA

Thursday, May 27, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday host President Emmanuel Macron of the Republic of France on a State Visit at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria.

“President Macron’s first visit to South Africa at the invitation of President Ramaphosa is aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, which is substantiated by a number of bilateral agreements in various areas of cooperation,” said Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday. 

The Minister was briefing media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

She said the visit will focus on issues pertaining to the global response to COVID-19 and the economic, health, research and manufacturing responses to the current pandemic and beyond.

The leaders will also discuss the expansion of mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities.

South Africa is France’s largest trading partner in Africa while France is South Africa’s second-largest trading partner within the European Union trading bloc.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan, Dr Abdalla Hamdok, at the invitation of President Ramaphosa, will undertake a Working Visit to South Africa on 17 June 2021.

“During the visit, the two leaders are expected to discuss modalities to enhance bilateral relations and exchange views on issues facing the continent,” said the Minister. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

89104 Views
17 May 2021

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine now open for those over 60

221905 Views
16 Apr 2021

Firearms Amendment Bill strengthening gun control legislation, says Cele

1477 Views
25 May 2021

Social relief distress grant comes to an end

16150 Views
30 Apr 2021

Home affairs extends validity of asylum seekers, refugee status

19339 Views
06 May 2021

Gauteng increases vaccination sites from 28 to 63

2895 Views
24 May 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter