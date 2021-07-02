Freedom Park commemorates the late Kaunda

Living up to its mandate, to honour the heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives for freedom and humanity, Freedom Park, a National Heritage Site, commemorates the late Dr Kenneth Kaunda through a virtual exhibition.

The temporal exhibition is a tribute to the role played by the late Dr Kaunda in the liberation struggle of Southern African countries.

The exhibition was curated by Freedom Park’s curatorial team, launched on 29 June 2021. It will run until 30 September 2021.

Freedom Park commemorates national, continental and international freedom stalwarts.

Some of the heroes and heroines commemorated at Freedom Park include Oliver Tambo, Robert Sobukwe, Steve Biko, Samora Machel, Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, Fidel Castro and many more.

It is therefore not surprising that Freedom Park responded to the national call for mourning the death of Dr Kaunda, by putting up a temporary exhibition, about this iconic leader.

Dr Kaunda visited Freedom Park in 2006. Freedom Park, delegation led by CEO, Jane Mufamadi, reciprocated the visit in 2016.

The purpose of the visit was to capture his recollection about the liberation struggle of South Africa, since Zambia was the headquarters of the African National Congress.

The exhibition features Dr Kaunda’s early life, political life, his visit to Freedom Park in 2006, Freedom Park’s visit to Dr Kaunda and his famous quotes.

Details: Freedom Park Website: www.freedompark.co.za – SAnews.gov.za