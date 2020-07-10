Free State labour office closed for decontamination

The Department of Employment and Labour’s Kroonstad Labour Centre has shut its doors after an official tested positive for COVID-19.

“The office will be closed as of today and will be expected to reopen next week Thursday on the 16th of July 2020, subject to the availability of a supplier to decontaminate the office,” said the department in a statement on Friday.

This is the department’s first positive COVID-19 case in the Free State.

The office will be cleared for 48 hours for decontamination and will thereafter be back for operational purposes.

“Officials who were not in close proximity with the infected employee will be expected to return back to work. Officials who were in close contact with the employee who tested positive will be given 14 days off to allow them to self-isolate/quarantine at home,” the department said.

The department’s Director-General Thobile Lamati reaffirmed that the safety of staff remains paramount.

“Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible,” Lamati said.

In the meantime, clients are urged to use the department’s online systems or drop boxes located at the closed labour centre.

The matter has been reported to the Department of Health in the province. –SAnews.gov.za