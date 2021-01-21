Free State labour office closed

Thursday, January 21, 2021

The Department of Employment and Labour in Free State has temporarily closed its doors following water leaks into Laboria House building caused by recent heavy rains.

The closure of the building follows structural assessment conducted by the department's Occupational Health and Safety inspectors on Monday, which revealed that the water leaking into the building is affecting electrical cables which poses structural damage, fire and electrocution risk.

The Department’s provincial spokesperson Cebisa Siyobi said they were engaging with the Free State Department of Public Works to devise a plan of alternative accommodation for the employees.

“In the meantime, provincial office employees will continue to work remotely until the building has been rendered safe for occupation,” Siyobi said.

However, Siyobi said that the development does not affect the service delivery to clients because the Bloemfontein Labour Centre is operating from a separate building and will continue fulfilling its mandate to citizens while the provincial office employees work remotely. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SA moves to level 3 of lockdown

107069 Views
28 Dec 2020

Home Affairs suspends some services

13692 Views
12 Jan 2021

SASSA announces cut-off date to appeal rejected R350 claims

52554 Views
07 Dec 2020

Black Africans, Coloureds and males likely to die of COVID-19

13267 Views
20 Aug 2020

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

84053 Views
01 Oct 2020

Gauteng opens late online registration for Grade 1 and 8 learners

21540 Views
22 Dec 2020

SA News on Facebook