Free State labour office closed

The Department of Employment and Labour in Free State has temporarily closed its doors following water leaks into Laboria House building caused by recent heavy rains.

The closure of the building follows structural assessment conducted by the department's Occupational Health and Safety inspectors on Monday, which revealed that the water leaking into the building is affecting electrical cables which poses structural damage, fire and electrocution risk.

The Department’s provincial spokesperson Cebisa Siyobi said they were engaging with the Free State Department of Public Works to devise a plan of alternative accommodation for the employees.

“In the meantime, provincial office employees will continue to work remotely until the building has been rendered safe for occupation,” Siyobi said.

However, Siyobi said that the development does not affect the service delivery to clients because the Bloemfontein Labour Centre is operating from a separate building and will continue fulfilling its mandate to citizens while the provincial office employees work remotely. – SAnews.gov.za