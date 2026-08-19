Fourth SA-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission to be held on Thursday

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday host Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the Fourth Session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC).

The BNC was first launched more than a decade ago and it serves as a mechanism for managing and advancing the partnership between the two Southern African nations.

“To date, more than 33 agreements and memoranda of understanding have been concluded between the two countries across various areas of cooperation.

“The Fourth Session will provide an opportunity for the two Heads of State to review progress in implementing existing bilateral commitments and to identify opportunities to further strengthen relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Engagements at the BNC, to be held in Pretoria, will aim to deepen bilateral cooperation across key areas of mutual interest including “trade and investment, infrastructure, economic development and other areas that contribute to shared growth and development”.

“The session will culminate in the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at further expanding bilateral cooperation in strategic areas.

“The Heads of State Meeting will be preceded by a Ministerial Meeting, following the Senior Officials Meeting of the Fourth Session of the BNC, which took place yesterday. The Ministerial and Senior Officials Meetings serve to prepare matters for consideration by the two Heads of State,” the statement concluded. – SAnews.gov.za

