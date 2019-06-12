Fourth Industrial Revolution Commission gets to work

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has welcomed the first meeting of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) as a step towards achieving its objectives.

The Commission held its first work session at the University of Johannesburg to develop a high-level roadmap towards achieving its set objectives and to establish and assign technical work streams.

The meeting was held on Saturday.

“The Commission has committed to produce the strategy document to guide South Africa’s 4IR Vision by March 2020. This will be preceded by a broad consultative process with relevant stakeholders,” said the Department of Communications on Wednesday.

The commissioners further established and assigned the work streams as follows:

The Infrastructure and Resources work stream will be chaired by Andile Ngcaba.

The Research, Technology and Innovation work stream will be chaired by Dr Thulani Dlamini.

The Economic and Social impact work stream will be chaired by Mr Rob Shutter.

The work stream on Human Capital and the Future of Work will chaired by Ms Beth Arendse.

The work stream on Industrialisation and Commercialisation will be chaired by Ms Nomvula Mkhonza.

The Policy and Legislation work stream will be chaired by Ms Charmaine Houvet.

The 31-member Commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April.

The Commission is mandated to advise government on 4IR policies, develop a framework for implementation of a multi-sectoral 4IR strategy; and coordinate, monitor and evaluate multi-sectoral initiatives that will position South Africa as a globally competitive player in 4IR.

The commission is set to meet with its chairperson, President Ramaphosa, within the next few months. - SAnews.gov.za