Forty hopefuls shortlisted for NYDA Board

The Sub-Committee of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services have shortlisted 40 candidates to be interviewed to fill vacancies on the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Board.

Co-chairpersons of the committee, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba and Maurencia Gillion, said the Sub-Committee met from 25 - 26 May 2021 and shortlisted 40 candidates.

“The Sub-Committee, having concluded its shortlisting process on 26 May 2021, indicated that interviews would be conducted in the week of 21 June 2021, at the parliamentary precinct,” the co-chairpersons said in a statement.

The NYDA Board has seven vacancies, after the term of previous board members expired in May 2020. The filling of board members’ positions is done in accordance with the NYDA Act 54 of 2008.

The appointed Board Members will hold office for a period of three years.

The function of the Board is to manage the operational policy of the National Youth Development Agency, and to exercise control over its powers and execution of its function.

Section 9 (3)(a)(c) of the NYDA Act stipulates that members must be appointed in a manner that ensures the youth must participate in the nomination of candidates; the process of appointment must be transparent and open, and the shortlist of candidates must be published in the media.

In addition, board members must reflect the demographics and geography of the Republic.

Comments invited on Land Court Bill

Meanwhile, the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has invited the public to submit written comments on the on the Land Court Bill.

The aim of the bill is to provide for the establishment of a Land Court and a Land Court of Appeal; make provision for the administration and judicial functions of the Land Court and Land Court of Appeal; make provision for budgetary matters; and provide for the exclusive jurisdiction of the Land Court and Land Court of Appeal for certain matters.

The bill further provides for mediation and arbitration procedures and amends certain laws relating to the adjudication of land matters by other courts.

Committee chairperson, Bulelani Magwanishe, said submissions must be received by no later than 23 July 2021.

“Please indicate your interest in making a verbal presentation,” Magwanishe said.

Enquiries should be directed to V Ramaano, and comments must be emailed to Landcourt@parliament.gov.za.

Copies of the bill may be obtained from Ramaano on 083 709 8427 or www.parliament.gov.za, or on https://tinyurl.com/4afjvekr. - SAnews.gov.za