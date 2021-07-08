Former President at Estcourt Correctional Centre

Thursday, July 8, 2021

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has this morning confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma has been admitted to start serving a 15-month sentence at Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

The former statesman, 79, was sentenced to 15 months in jail on 29 June for defying an instruction to give evidence at an inquiry into corruption during his nine years in power.

“Zuma will be taken through all the admission processes as per DCS regulations. Other relevant prescripts pertaining to admitting and orientating newly incarcerated persons will also be followed and executed,” the department said in a statement.

Details about the appropriate classification, prerogatives and incarceration conditions can only be determined at the completion of the assessment process to be undertaken by relevant authorities within the employ of DCS.

“Keeping inmates in a safe and secure custody remains cardinal to Correctional Services and we remain committed to this cause,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

