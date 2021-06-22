Former Nama Khoi municipal manager in court for fraud case

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

A Northern Cape politician and former Nama Khoi municipality senior official, Nevie Aubrey Baartman and two company directors have appeared in the Springbok Magistrate Court facing charges of fraud amounting to R79.9 million.

This came after Baartman, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters in the Northern Cape, and his co-accused were on 2 June served with summons by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team compelling them to appear before court.

In a statement, provincial Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said: “It is alleged that Maralise Lunnette Cloete (38) and Zihaadt Ismial Cloete (41) were the directors of a construction company that was selected as a successful bidder by the Nama Khoi Municipality in Springbok in 2013”.

This followed an advertised tender to render a paving stones and curbs service for a period of three years.

Furthermore, she said it was alleged that the company did not meet the necessary requirements and the procurement process was allegedly flouted. Subsequently the municipality suffered a loss of approximately R79.9 million.

The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team which culminated in them facing a charge of fraud along with a juristic person (an entity). 

The trio are expected to appear again in the same court on Monday, 20 September 2021, she said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SA moves to lockdown level 3, with tighter curfew and alcohol restrictions

23657 Views
15 Jun 2021

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

146371 Views
17 May 2021

Teacher vaccination 101

9146 Views
07 Jun 2021

Vaccination of teachers, support staff to start on Wednesday

1643 Views
21 Jun 2021

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine now open for those over 60

260082 Views
16 Apr 2021

SA's level 4: the new normal

42943 Views
29 Apr 2020

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter