Flooding closes N18 in North West

Motorists are being urged to avoid traveling on N18 road between Vryburg and Taung as a result of flooding, the North West Cooperative Governance department said on Thursday.

Departmental spokesperson, Dineo Mahlakoana, said due to recent torrential rains, most sections of the roads are covered by water and cannot be used.

“Tygerkloof and Brussels on the N18 are reported to be flooded. Members of the Disaster Management Team in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District have been dispatched to all affected areas to provide the necessary assistance,” said Mohlakoana.

Due to the continuing rainfall, Mohlakoana said flooding is expected in many areas across the province for the next few days.

“Motorists and pedestrians should avoid crossing flooded streams and rivers. Motorists are also requested to use alternative routes or cancel their trips until it is safe to travel.

" We further appeal to motorists to cooperate with our law enforcement authorities, especially at the points of road closures,” Mohlakoana said.

Condolences for Mpumalanga storm victims

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, has conveyed her condolences to the families of the victims of recent storms that swept across the province.

This follows the passing of at least 10 people during the heavy rains that followed Tropical Cyclone Eloise, which reached the province last week.

Most of the fatalities were attributable to drowning as a result of the flooded rivers.

“As the provincial government, we are saddened by the passing of our people through this natural disaster,” the Premier said on Thursday.

She said that the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs remains on high alert.

The provincial Disaster Management Centre has provided temporary shelter and relief material, such as tarpaulins, mattresses and food parcels across the province.

“We appeal to the people of Mpumalanga to continue to practice caution and vigilance when traveling on our roads.

"We further urge the people of Mpumalanga to please report emergency cases through our Disaster Toll Free number on 0800 202 507,” Mtshweni-Tsipane said. – SAnews.gov.za