Five arrested for Midrand kidnapping

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

A Zimbabwean man, his wife and girlfriend are among five people who were on Monday arrested by a multidisciplinary team, led by the National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team for their alleged involvement in kidnapping.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the suspects were arrested for the involvement in the kidnapping of a Midrand businessman on 18 January 2023.

“Following the businessman’s kidnapping, the suspects demanded ransom payment from the family and business associates of the victim.

“The suspects were arrested at residential properties between Pretoria and Johannesburg,” she said.

She said a Toyota Corolla and Toyota Quantum which were used in the commission of the crime have been seized. Multiple phones and SIM cards have also been seized.

At this year’s National Excellence Awards that were held over the weekend in Limpopo, the National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team were awarded the 2021/2022 Crime Intelligence Team of the Year award for their role in preventing, combating, investigating and apprehending those that are behind the kidnappings, especially where ransom demands are being made in the country. To date, more than 124 suspects have been arrested with 81 of them still in police custody. – SAnews.gov.za

