First Lady to address 'Pink Room' launch

Thursday, October 8, 2020

First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, will participate in the launch of the Kgatlamping Primary “Pink Room” safe space Initiative in Tembisa, Johannesburg.

In her capacity as the South African Civil Society for Women’s, Adolescents’ and Children’s Health (SACSoWACH) Patron, Dr Motsepe will deliver the keynote address at the launch on Saturday.

The launch will unveil six refurbished classrooms, which will provide social support services, leadership training, entrepreneurial training, career guidance, art training and indoor/outdoor gardening training to young learners.

The “Pink Room” Safe Space initiative is led by The Pink Forum, a youth centred non– profit organisation working in Tembisa and Kempton Park.

The Pink Forum aims to respond to a number of socio-economic challenges confronted by youths living in disadvantaged communities.

Representatives from the Gauteng provincial departments of education and social development, the South African Police Service, Ekurhuleni Municipality, the non-governmental organisation Imbewu and parents are set to attend the launch. SAnews.gov.za

