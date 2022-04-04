First Grammy gong for house music DJ

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his well wishes to house music DJ Nkosinathi Maphumulo, also known as Black Coffee, for winning an award at the Grammy Awards held at Las Vegas in the United States of America last night.

Maphumulo won the award in a tight list of nominees including legendary house music group Ten City.

“Congratulations to Black Coffee for being awarded the Best Dance/Electronic Music award for his album ‘Subconsciously’ at last night’s Grammys. Thank you for flying the flag and inspiring a new generation of talent to take over the world,” President Ramaphosa said.

The DJ joins a select group of South Africans who have scooped a Grammy including legendary group Ladysmith Black Mambazo and the Soweto Gospel Choir with nominations only for other legendary artists Johnny Clegg and Savuka, Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela.

The house music muso is now one of the most decorated DJs on the African continent and the first to have won both a Grammy and a BET Award.

His work has also earned him several gongs at the South African Music Awards, Metro FM Awards, DJ Awards and Dance Music Awards.

Maphumulo was not the only South African on show at the Grammys with South African comedian Trevor Noah hosting the awards show.

This was Noah’s second stint as the host of the prestigious music awards after doing the same last year. – SAnews.gov.za