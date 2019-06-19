Fine weather predicted for Cape Town

Despite earlier predictions of heavy rain for the State of the Nation Address, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects a fine day with no rain in Cape Town tomorrow.

SA Weather Service Forecaster, Wayne Venter, said temperatures will be in the mid-20s and high level clouds are expected.

“There will also be light to moderate wind speed to the North-Westerly direction,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address at 7pm to a joint sitting of Parliament. The speech will be broadcast live on various television and radio stations.

Venter said the rain is expected to arrive on Friday and warned motorists to be cautious.

“We expecting light rain in the morning and that will continue throughout the day,” he said.

Due to the predicted rain, the Department of Public service and Administration has announced the postponement of the Presidential Golf Challenge (PGC) which was scheduled for Friday in Stellenbosch. The golf challenge is a usual feature on the post-SONA calendar.

In Gauteng, specifically Johannesburg, Venter said for the next couple of days, the temperatures will be in the 20s and cold weather is expected late evening on Saturday and that to continue to Sunday. - SAnews.gov.za