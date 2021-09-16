Father sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for daughter's murder

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has welcomed the 25-year sentence imposed on a father who killed his three-year-old daughter.

The sentence was handed down at the Gauteng South High Court on Wednesday.

In a statement, Gauteng SAPS spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, said: “On 24 January 2017, the deceased, Siphesihle Ndlovu, was left by her grandmother with her father Musi Hlatshwayo to be taken to preschool.

“The father, aged 24, then killed his daughter and decapitated her. He threw the head into a stream and put the body on a tree branch in Vosloorus.”

Masondo said a missing child was reported with the police. A search was launched and the body was recovered after five days in an open veld.

The police traced and arrested the father.

Mawela congratulated the detective in the case for the hard work and thorough investigation that led to the successful conviction of the accused.

“The fight against crime committed against women and children remains on top of the Gauteng Police's list of priorities. We are pleased with this successful conviction and believe it will send a strong message to those who abuse children," he said. – SAnews.gov.za

