Fatal Scholar transport hijacking at Faranani Primary

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says he is devastated by a fatal scholar transport hijacking that took place yesterday outside Faranani Primary School in Protea Glen.

The hijacking claimed the life of a parent from the school.

According to the Gauteng Education Department, a group of unknown suspects attempted to hijack a scholar transport vehicle that was fetching learners from the school in the afternoon at approximately 14:00.

It is alleged that one of the suspects shot a male parent from the school, who was trying to intervene and prevent the hijacking. Unfortunately, the parent passed away from fatal gunshot wounds.

The incident took place in front of the school’s main gate, in full view of learners and staff members. Police are Investigating circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We wish to express our deepest condolences to the family of the brave parent who lost his life in an attempt to prevent this criminal act. As the Department, we have committed to dispatching our Psychosocial Team to the school to provide necessary counselling and support to all those who witnessed the incident unfold, and others who may be traumatized by it,” MEC Chiloane said.

MEC Chiloane visited the school today. – SAnews.gov.za