Fatal KwaZulu-Natal crash claims 13 lives

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Thirteen people have tragically lost their lives in yet another fatal road accident in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, the accident between a minibus taxi and a truck took place in Mthonjaneni, on the R66 between Ulundi and Melmoth on Wednesday.

“Due to inclement weather and ongoing showers causing slippery and hazardous road conditions, motorists are advised to be extra cautious,” the provincial government pleaded.

Arrive Alive said the Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service attended to the scene this morning. 

“When emergency services arrived they found that a truck and taxi had collided resulting in the truck leaving the roadway and crashing down an embankment, as well as the taxi catching fire.”

According to Arrive Alive, when paramedics assessed the scene they found four critically injured patients, while 13 occupants had already sustained fatal injuries. 

“Paramedics stabilised the critically injured patients and transported them to the hospital for further treatment.”

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

On Saturday, Kwazulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli, attended the funeral service for the 13 Mndali family members who died in a taxi accident earlier this month in Underberg.

The accident also claimed the life of a two-year-old.

Ntuli reiterated government’s commitment to ending the scourge of fatalities during this October Transport Month and beyond.

He also called on traffic law enforcement to upscale their operations to achieve impactful maximum results against errant road users.

“May their souls rest in eternal peace. Road safety is our collective responsibility. We urge all motorists to obey the rules of the road,” the government said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

