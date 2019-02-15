Farming implements to improve lives

The lives of 200 indigent families in the North West are set to improve with R5.5 million worth of food security projects due to be handed over to them.

The multi-million rand projects are part of the provincial Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development Department’s food security programme aimed at reducing poverty, enhancing agricultural productivity and job creation, among others.

MEC Desbo Mohono is expected to hand over agricultural inputs, chickens, fruit trees and as well as feed to unemployed youth, women and the poor at a ceremony at the Robega Community Sports Ground, near Rustenburg on Tuesday.

“Through the food security programme, the provincial Department of Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development realises its constitutional mandate concerning the right to food and the freedom charter clause which advocates for food to be plentiful for all,” said the department in a statement.

The department will further assist to provide infrastructure for all projects of which each project will be allocated an extension officer to offer advisory services. - SAnews.gov.za