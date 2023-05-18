Families called to build strong foundation to combat social ills

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has urged families to actively contribute to building solid family foundations to combat social-ills and crime within their communities.

“It is unacceptable for families to have children involved in or associated with criminal activities, including drug peddling. It is within the power of community members to unite and create a safe environment for all citizens, particularly women and children,” Khoza said.

Khoza made the call during Operation Sigalelekile, where MECs, various departments, and agencies share ideas with members of the community on ways to deal with poverty.

Khoza led the operation after the community appealed for government intervention in Ward 1 of Umzumbe Local Municipality.

This follows Khoza’s recent visit to the area, where senior citizens pleaded with her to address the extent of abuse they are enduring.

Addressing the community at KwaDweshula Sportsground, Khoza stressed the importance of prioritising family values and cultivating a culture that upholds them.

As part of a comprehensive government outreach programme, several departments, including Home Affairs, Social Development, Agriculture, Human Settlements, Health, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), the National Development Agency and SAPS, are collaborating to address the residents' needs.

Khoza also handed over gifts, including blankets and dignity packs, to centenarian Dumazile Mkhungo, who had appealed to government for assistance in building her home.

"We promised that her house will be constructed soon and the Department of Human Settlements has already begun working on it. As a caring government, we have responded promptly to the request of our senior citizens," Khoza said.

Mkhungo, who is 102 years old and bed confined, currently resides in a dilapidated mud rondavel, and relies on her grandchildren for support, as her eyesight has deteriorated.

Her old age pension grant sustains more than five family members since no one is employed.

The Department of Human Settlements has committed to build a safe home for Mkhungo, with completion expected within two months.

"We are a government that fulfils its commitments. With regard to Human Settlements, we are diligently working to overcome obstacles and accelerate service delivery in this area.

“Our intervention aims to improve living conditions within communities. When we make promises to the people, we ensure they are transformed into action through effective project management and tracking," the MEC said.

Ugu District Municipality Mayor, Mandla Chiya, assured the community that the municipality will address the challenges related to water provision.

He said the municipality is working around the clock ensuring residents has access to clean running water.

"We are actively resolving the water-related challenges faced by the community in this area. Our goal is to eliminate the need for community members to travel long distances to access water," Chiya said. – SAnews.gov.za