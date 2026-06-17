Faith leaders urged to help shape SA’s migration response

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on faith-based organisations to play a central role in calming rising tensions over migration and strengthening South Africa’s National Dialogue process.



Addressing religious leaders at a special meeting at the Union Buildings on Wednesday, President Ramaphosa said South Africa is facing real and pressing concerns about migration and illegal immigration. He cautioned against blaming foreign nationals for the country’s broader economic and social challenges.



The President warned that frustration over economic hardship must not be allowed to fuel xenophobia or social division.



“These concerns are real. They need to be heard and to be addressed. These concerns arise in conditions of persistently high unemployment, poverty and hardship. They arise in communities that are plagued by crime, violence and corruption and where there is increasing pressure on public services,” the President said.



The President emphasised that illegal immigration was not the cause of the country’s structural problems.

To tackle the challenges faced by the country, the President said there is a need for faster and more inclusive growth, investment and the creation of jobs.



“We need to strengthen our efforts to tackle poverty and hunger,” he said.



The meeting brought together Ministers and faith leaders from across the country, with President Ramaphosa framing religious institutions as key moral anchors in a society under strain.

“The faith community in our country has always been more than a place of worship. It has provided moral guidance and spiritual sustenance.”



President Ramaphosa’s remarks come days after he outlined a Comprehensive Approach to Migration Management, which includes stricter enforcement of immigration and labour laws, tighter border controls, anti-corruption measures in the immigration system, legal reforms, and increased cooperation with Southern African Development Community (SADC) and African Union partners.



He emphasised that while South Africa must enforce its laws and ensure that “every person within our borders must be here lawfully,” this must be done in a manner consistent with constitutional values and human dignity.



“I said that responsibility for enforcing our laws rests with the state, and that no individual may stop another to demand documentation or proof of nationality. I said that no matter how frustrated people may be, there is no place for racism, sexism, xenophobia, Afrophobia or any other form of intolerance.”

President Ramaphosa urged faith leaders to help prevent community anger from turning into violence or discrimination.



“When fear and anger rise, it is so often the voice of the pulpit, the mosque, the temple and the synagogue that can call our people back to compassion,” he said.



National Dialogue

Beyond migration, the President also used the platform to advance the upcoming National Dialogue initiative, describing it as a “people-led process” designed to unite South Africans in defining a shared vision for the country’s future.



He said the process would begin at local level before moving to national gatherings and stressed that its credibility depended on broad participation and inclusion.



“It must be a place where every voice is heard and real solutions are found. Faith communities are vital to this endeavour, for you reach into every village, township and suburb,” he said.



The President invited religious leaders to become “partners, participants and guarantors” of the process, saying they would play a key role in helping to heal national divisions.



He concluded by urging collective action to build a secure, lawful, compassionate and prosperous South Africa, saying the country’s challenges could only be resolved through unity.



“There are many challenges facing our nation. But we can address them together. Together, we can build a South Africa that is secure, lawful, compassionate and prosperous, one that upholds the dignity of every person and fulfils the promise of our democracy,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za