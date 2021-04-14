Expropriation Bill hearings kick off in Mpumalanga

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure will on Thursday start a four-day public consultation programme in Mpumalanga to gather public input on the Expropriation Bill.

The purpose of the Expropriation Bill is to repeal the existing Expropriation Act of 1975, in order to provide a common framework, in line with the Constitution, to guide the processes and procedures for the expropriation of property by organs of State, and to provide for certain instances where expropriation with no compensation may be appropriate in the public interest.

The public hearings will be held in three districts, starting at Bushbuckridge Local Municipality on Thursday, followed by the City of Mbombela Local Municipality on Friday. Both municipalities fall under the Ehlanzeni District.

Public hearings will be held at Mkhuhlu Community Hall in Bushbuckridge and Mbombela Civic Centre Hall.

“On Saturday, the hearings will be held in the Msukaligwa Local Municipality under the Gert Sibande District Municipality. On Sunday, the committee will conclude its programme in the province with public hearings in the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, under the Nkangala District Municipality.

“The venue for the for the Msukaligwa public hearings will be Ella De Bruin Hall in Ermelo, and for Thembisile Hani it will be Kwaggafontein Community Hall in KwaMhlanga,” the committee said on Wednesday.

The committee has also assured that the hearings will be held under strict COVID-19 guidelines and regulations. – SAnews.gov.za