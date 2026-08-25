eThekwini reclaims inner-city spaces in weekly clean-up drive

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

The eThekwini Municipality is stepping up efforts to reclaim Durban’s inner-city public spaces through weekly, multi-disciplinary operations targeting illegal structures, illegal dumping and the unlawful occupation and use of open spaces.



The latest clean-up operation was conducted at King Dinuzulu Park, where a multi-disciplinary team removed illegal structures, cleared accumulated waste, completed extensive tree trimming to improve visibility, and fumigated the site.



Following safety concerns raised by residents and businesses, the park has now been restored for public use.



A similar operation was undertaken at The Workshop precinct, where teams tackled illegal dumping, flushed drains, trimmed trees, and swept surrounding streets.



The interventions form part of the city’s commitment to sustained weekly maintenance of public spaces rather than once-off clean-up campaigns.



Director of Supply Side and Area-Based Operations Linda Mbonambi said the operations are aimed at addressing recurring challenges across the inner city.



"Open spaces that fall into disrepair get invaded, and the disruption that follows spills over onto surrounding businesses—in some cases to the point where those businesses cannot trade. Restoring these spaces is not only about cleanliness and safety, but also about protecting economic activity and rebuilding business confidence," Mbonambi said.



Mbonambi said the city will not allow public spaces to be misused to the detriment of communities.



"We are committed to restoring these spaces to their proper use. This forms part of a broader goal of ensuring the inner city restores a culture of preservation and attracts investment."



The municipality said it remains committed to collaborating with precinct users and property owners to coordinate safety, cleanliness, and infrastructure maintenance, while protecting property values and preventing urban decay.



The operations will continue on a weekly basis. They will be expanded to additional public spaces across the inner city, as part of efforts to create a cleaner, safer, more liveable and workable environment. – SAnews.gov.za