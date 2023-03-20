Ethekwini Municipality assures residents' safety during shutdown

Monday, March 20, 2023

The Ethekwini Municipality has assures residents of their safety during today’s planned national shutdown with measures implemented.

In a statement on Monday, the Municipality said that this includes additional Metro Police officers being deployed to all communities in response to the shutdown by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

“The City assures the public that all roads in eThekwini are clear and safe for motorists to use. The Metro Police is out in full force to guard against any criminal activity and lawlessness.

“The M25, from Dube Village to Bester, has been cleared following a brief closure earlier this morning. The Metro Police, South African Police Service, and other law enforcement agencies are ready to respond swiftly to any reported disruptions,” the Municipality said.

The Municipality said that so far, there have been no reports of looting or violent protests reported. –SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Social grants to increase, Social Relief of Distress Grant to stay until 2024

71940 Views
22 Feb 2023

Eskom will resolve power crisis - Electricity Minister

296 Views
20 Mar 2023

SAPS management asserts authority over isolated incidents

357 Views
20 Mar 2023

Law enforcement maintain law, order across SA

487 Views
20 Mar 2023

Business as usual in Free State

323 Views
20 Mar 2023

Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria renamed

5941 Views
13 Nov 2012

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter