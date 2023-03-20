Ethekwini Municipality assures residents' safety during shutdown

The Ethekwini Municipality has assures residents of their safety during today’s planned national shutdown with measures implemented.

In a statement on Monday, the Municipality said that this includes additional Metro Police officers being deployed to all communities in response to the shutdown by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

“The City assures the public that all roads in eThekwini are clear and safe for motorists to use. The Metro Police is out in full force to guard against any criminal activity and lawlessness.

“The M25, from Dube Village to Bester, has been cleared following a brief closure earlier this morning. The Metro Police, South African Police Service, and other law enforcement agencies are ready to respond swiftly to any reported disruptions,” the Municipality said.

The Municipality said that so far, there have been no reports of looting or violent protests reported. –SAnews.gov.za