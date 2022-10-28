Eskom working to implement energy security plans

Eskom says it is focusing on implementing all projects in order to meet the required 53GW of new additional energy for the period up to 2032 which will ensure energy security.

The power utility said the new additional capacity needed will come particularly from renewable energy sources and takes into account the current energy deficit of between 4 000 and 6 000MW.

Eskom Transmission Managing Director, Segomoco Scheppers, described the next five years as “very critical” for energy supply security.

“If the TDP [Transmission Development Plan] 2022 requirements to deliver an adequate transmission network capacity by 2027 are to be met, a significant investment of R72.2 billion will be required to expand and strengthen the transmission grid over the next five years.

“Of this amount, R50.8 billion is required for new capacity expansion projects to meet the reliability requirements, connection of new generation capacity and loads, as well as to acquire servitudes. A further R21.4 billion is required to refurbish the existing asset base and procurement of production equipment,” he said.

In a statement, Eskom explained that the R72 billion will be used to build at least 2890km of extra high voltage lines and some 60 transformers by the 2027 financial year.

“Accommodating this increased generation capacity means that a reliable and adequate transmission system is required to integrate and dispatch this new capacity to the load centres across the country.

“Given uncertainty in the longer term and noting that the Integrated Resources Plan as a policy document is currently being updated, Eskom is placing a strong focus on the implementation of projects over the next five years.

“This requires that some challenges beyond Eskom’s full control, such as the lead time to obtain servitudes, among other relevant authorisations, as well as the resource capacity in the country, be urgently addressed,” the power utility said. – SAnews.gov.za