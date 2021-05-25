Eskom warns of possible load shedding this evening

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Eskom is pleading with the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is under severe pressure, which may lead to a high probability of load shedding.

“A shortage of generation capacity, caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service, has resulted in supply constraints,” the power utility explained.

While no load shedding is expected at this point, Eskom warned that it could be forced to implement stage one or two at short notice between 5pm and 10pm on Tuesday evening should any further breakdowns occur.

“Your assistance in these difficult times has always made a difference. Eskom would like to appeal to the public to help the country get through these constraints by reducing the usage of electricity.”

However, the current outlook for the remainder of the week is expected to improve, as Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return more generators to service.

The statement said breakdowns are currently totalling 14 857MW of capacity, while another 2 20MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

“Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the system.” – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

79368 Views
17 May 2021

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine now open for those over 60

213307 Views
16 Apr 2021

Home affairs extends validity of asylum seekers, refugee status

17205 Views
06 May 2021

SA moves to lockdown level 2

20540 Views
15 Aug 2020

Social relief distress grant comes to an end

14306 Views
30 Apr 2021

Gauteng increases vaccination sites from 28 to 63

1471 Views
24 May 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter