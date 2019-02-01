Eskom public hearings move to Gauteng

Friday, February 1, 2019

Public hearings into Eskom’s third multi-year price determination Regulatory Clearing Account year 5 (2017/18) and fourth multi-year price determination applications will today move to Gauteng.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) is holding public hearings in all nine provinces on Eskom’s third Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD3) Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) year 5 (2017/18) and MYPD4 applications.

The first of the three public hearings in the Gauteng province kick off this morning at the Soweto Theatre.

The utility’s Chief Financial Officer Calib Cassim is expected to make a presentation at the proceedings. Others scheduled to make their inputs are Hendrik Petrus Langenhoven of the Minerals Council South Africa as well as Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba.

The RCA is an account in which all potential adjustments to Eskom’s allowed revenue, which has been approved by NERSA, is accumulated and managed. The methodology allows Eskom to adjust for the over or under-recovery of preceding years’ regulated costs and revenues through the electricity tariffs in subsequent years.

The public hearings will then move to the Gallagher Convention Centre, in Midrand on Monday and Tuesday.

Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) is expected to be among those making representations at Monday’s hearings while City Power is expected to make presentation on the last day of the hearings. - SAnews.gov.za

