Eskom not implementing load shedding

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Eskom will not implement Stage 1 rotational load shedding today.

“Eskom will not implement Stage 1 rotational load shedding from 9am today. The electricity system remains tight and the risk of load shedding still remains high for today should power station units fail to return as planned,” said the power utility on Tuesday.

The power utility said it will keep customers informed should there be any change.

This is the second day this week that the utility is not implementing.

“We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period,” said Eskom. - SAnews.gov.za

